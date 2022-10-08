Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 49-degree low is foreca…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.