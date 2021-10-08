Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.