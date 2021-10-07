 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

