Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

