 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert