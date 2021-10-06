Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.