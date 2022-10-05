 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

