Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

