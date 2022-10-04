Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.