Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.