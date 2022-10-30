 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

