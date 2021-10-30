Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.