Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

