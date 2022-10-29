Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
