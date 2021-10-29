This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
