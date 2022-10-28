Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.