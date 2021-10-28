 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

