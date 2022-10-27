Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.