Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

