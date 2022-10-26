This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
