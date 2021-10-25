Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variabl…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecas…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…