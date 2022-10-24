 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

