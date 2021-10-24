Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
