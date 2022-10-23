Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.