Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.