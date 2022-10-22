Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. I…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW a…