Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

