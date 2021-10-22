 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

