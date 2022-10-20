 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

