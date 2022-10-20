Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
