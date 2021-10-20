 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert