Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

