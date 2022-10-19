Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.