Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

