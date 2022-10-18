Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
