Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

