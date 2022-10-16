Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
