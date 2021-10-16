 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert