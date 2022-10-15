 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

