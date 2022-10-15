Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
