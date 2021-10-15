 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

