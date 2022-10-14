Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.