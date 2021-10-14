Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

