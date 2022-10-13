 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

