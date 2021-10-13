Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.