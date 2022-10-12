 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

