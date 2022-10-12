For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.