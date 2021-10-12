 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

