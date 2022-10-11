Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…