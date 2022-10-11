 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

