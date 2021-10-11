 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

