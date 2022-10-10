Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.