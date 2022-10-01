 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

