NWS confirms tornado touched down near Earlysville

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado briefly touched ground near Earlysville earlier this month.

NWS reported Tuesday that it had confirmed an EF0 tornado in the area, meaning the rotating column of air had wind speeds ranging from 65 to 85 mph.

The tornado was one of two spawned by a thunderstorm Aug. 6 and occurred at 4:50 p.m. over Broadus Wood Elementary School on Buck Mountain Road.

The tornado only touched down briefly, uprooting several trees and snapping two of them. It damaged fencing on the school grounds, but no damage was reported to the building.

Maximum wind speed was estimated at 80 mph and only lasted about a minute.

The other tornado spawned by the storm was also rated at EF0 and touched down in northeastern Augusta County.

