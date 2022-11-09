 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

