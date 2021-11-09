 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

