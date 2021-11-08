This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
